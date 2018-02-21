If "going to the Masters" just isn't enough, the Montage Palmetto Bluff decided to pull out all the stops this year with an exclusive high-end opportunity for luxury-minded guests: "Montage to the Masters."

For $35,000, you and three of your best buddies can spend April 4-7 in a four-bedroom residence at the Montage Palmetto Bluff, located between Savannah, Ga., and Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Over the course of your stay, you'll enjoy gourmet meals at the resort's restaurants, a round on the May River golf course (a Jack Nicklaus signature course), a custom bourbon tasting, and a private dinner and wine tasting prepared in your residence by the resort's executive chef and sommelier.

One of the luxury residences at the Montage Palmetto Bluff. Courtesy of Montage Palmetto Bluff

The real highlight of the package itinerary is on Thursday, April 5th, when you'll be whisked away to Augusta on a private plane, courtesy of Wheels Up, and have free reign of Augusta's hallowed grounds for the tournament's first round. You'll also have access to Wheels Up hospitality, as well as an invite to the company's post-round party.

$35,000 is no small amount of money, but split four ways, it comes out to a more affordable $8,750 per person, so start saving those pennies (or draining that 401K) asap!

For more information or to book, contact the reservations manager at 843-706-6511.