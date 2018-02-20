WATCH: Minnesota man drains 120-foot putt worth $100,000

Every week on the PGA Tour, players make putts worth six figures. At the Minnesota Golf Show, it's a rarer occurrence.
But that was just what happened over the weekend when Paul Shadle, 49, holed the putt of his life on the floor of the Minneapolis Convention Center.
The corporate pilot from Rosemount, Minn., who told CBS Minnesota that he considers himself a weekend golfer, earned a haul that included a South Bay pontoon boat valued at $75,000 as well as $25,000 cash courtesy of Nelson Marine.
It wasn't the first big putt he'd made on the convention floor: he had qualified for the finals by sinking a 100-foot putt earlier in the three-day show. It was the first time in the 28-year history of the event that someone had claimed the prize.
The entry fee? Five dollars for three tries at the initial putt. For Shadle, that turned out to be a pretty good investment.
More good news: a portion of the contest’s proceeds are designated for donation to the First Tee Foundation.