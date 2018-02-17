Watch Bubba Watson get absolutely rejected in celebrity all-star game

Bubba Watson said earlier this week that he was so excited to play in the NBA's celebrity basketball game Friday night, he'd drop out of the tournament at Riviera if that's what it took to make tip-off.

Ultimately, he didn't have to quit his day job, and after seeing his performance on the court, that's a good thing.

Watson blew into Staples Center in downtown L.A. not long after cleaning up a one-under-par 70 about 15 miles away at Riv, where he's tied for seventh place. The celebrity game is one of the NBA's marquee events that kicks off All-Star weekend, and Bubba was all smiles during a game that is essentially pick-up hoops with a bunch of retired NBA players, plus celebrities from the worlds of music and Hollywood (and Bubba Watson).

Bubba also got to spend some time on the court with his buddy Justin Bieber.

Bubba's team won the game 75-66, and they did it without much of a contribution from the Tour pro, who launched an airball from the top of the key and knocked down two free throws for his only points. But Bubba gave it his best shot. Here's his most aggressive drive to the basket, where he takes it right at former NBA all star Tracy McGrady. It ends exactly the way you'd expect.

That footage is courtesy of Brooks Koepka's Instagram, but it could have been pulled from many, many Instragrams from the golf world. There's even a box score from the game.

Credit where it's due: Bubba did pull down three rebounds. Incidentally, Quavo, who savvy GOLF.com readers no doubt recognize as one of the members of the hip-hop group Migos, was named the game's MVP. On Saturday Bubba will return to the familiarity of the golf course, where he'll tee off just three shots off the lead.