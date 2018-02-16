John Daly shares his name with an Olympic athlete and it's starting to get confusing

If you happen to be watching Golf Channel by day and NBC by night this week, you might find the name John Daly popping up on your screen even more than usual.
That's because the colorful golfer shares a name with an Olympic athlete – American skeleton competitor John Daly.
Golfer John Daly has been having some fun with it on Twitter.
Good Luck #USA #skeleton #olympics especially @JohnDalyUSA just want to make it clear.....its not me sliding head first but I prob can kill it w/a belly flop! #GOUSA— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) February 15, 2018
Skeleton John Daly kicked off the conversation earlier this week, when he said in a TV interview that Golfer John Daly could hold his own in skeleton, but that he, Skeleton John Daly, could never make it in pro golf. He also made a joke about drinking with Golfer John Daly.
Did you know John Daly is at the #Olympics? No, not @PGA_JohnDaly , but @JohnDalyUSA, and the Olympian believes the Former Hog could race the skeleton, he also thinks he could out-drink Long John.#DalyOnDaly#WPS #Fore@PigTrailNation @PatWalkerWX @AustinKellerman pic.twitter.com/c4InFIzUdH— Aaron Nolan (@AaronNolanNews) February 12, 2018
Golfer John Daly, not one to miss an opportunity to make a new drinking buddy, responded in kind.
Hey @JohnDalyUSA, when you get back to the states. I've got a drink with our name on it! @johndalysdrinks #HardlyBoring #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/aOhsnH9pGm— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) February 15, 2018
And that's the story of the John Dalys. As someone with some experience in this arena (as a reminder, I can't fix your swing, but this Jeff Ritter can!) I applaud them both for leaning into the confusion.