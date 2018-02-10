WATCH: Jordan Spieth forced to duck as Ray Romano sends shot screaming over his head

It's never a good thing when you have to duck on the tee box.
By EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Saturday, February 10, 2018

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is understandably unlike any other event on Tour, and Jordan Spieth was promptly reminded of that fact Saturday.

Spieth was teeing off on the par-3 5th hole at Pebble Beach, a hole he declared his favorite earlier this week, when an errant shot came whizzing overhead. Dustin Johnson seemed least surprised of the group, offering "I told you, he was aiming right at us."

Well, one of the amateurs had hit a very-amateur shot. The offender in this case? Ray Romano. Golf Channel's Randall Mell was on site to clarify that Romano had skulled a fairway bunker shot screaming over the 4th green.

Check out the video of Spieth ducking, and Romano setting up for his next shot just moments later.

