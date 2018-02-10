The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is understandably unlike any other event on Tour, and Jordan Spieth was promptly reminded of that fact Saturday.

Spieth was teeing off on the par-3 5th hole at Pebble Beach, a hole he declared his favorite earlier this week, when an errant shot came whizzing overhead. Dustin Johnson seemed least surprised of the group, offering "I told you, he was aiming right at us."

Well, one of the amateurs had hit a very-amateur shot. The offender in this case? Ray Romano. Golf Channel's Randall Mell was on site to clarify that Romano had skulled a fairway bunker shot screaming over the 4th green.

Got the real pro-am experience this morning at the AT&T Pebble Beach. Standing on fifth tee watching @JordanSpieth get ready to tee off & Ray Romano skulls a screaming bunker shot from 4th FW over my head & Spieth’s head & everyone on that tee — Randall Mell (@RandallMellGC) February 10, 2018

Check out the video of Spieth ducking, and Romano setting up for his next shot just moments later.