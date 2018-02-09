Bill Murray debuts 'Bill-Bottoms' at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Of all Bill Murray's fashion conquests, this may be the toughest sell.

"Bill's bringing back bell-bottoms!" crowed an announcement on his website. On Wednesday, that was clearly Murray's goal when he teed it up at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am's 3M Celebrity Challenge in a pair of blue trousers with an unmistakable wide flare at the bottom. The pattern on the pants alternated orange-yellow peonies and train caboose blueprints (reportedly "Lucy the Caboosey"). The selections were inspired by Murray's mother Lucille, whose favorite flower was the peony.

Discuss amongst yourselves. Getty Images

The pants are available through Murray's new line of golf wear, William Murray Golf, and Betabrand. Although the trousers aren't technically available for purchase, contributing $100 to the brand's crowdfunding efforts promises a pair of pants if the venture is ultimately funded.

We don't want to doubt anything the Caddyshack star's influence on style in the golf world. But bringing bell-bottoms back? That seems like an uphill battle. You can get yours HERE.