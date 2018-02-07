Graham DeLaet reports UFO sighting: 'Freakiest thing I've ever seen'

What was Graham DeLaet looking at, anyway?
Getty Images
By Dylan Dethier
Wednesday, February 07, 2018

Graham DeLaet is seeing things.

A photo the Canadian pro posted to his Twitter account Tuesday night showed a light in the night sky. "Just saw a UFO in Ixtapa, Mexico," he wrote. "No other explanation. Freakiest thing I've ever seen."

Some of DeLaet's followers did indeed find other possible explanations. Several suggested DeLaet had been sampling too much Prairie Baard, his own line of craft beer. But DeLaet stuck to his story.

A more scientific possibility was that he'd caught a glimpse of Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket, the Falcon Heavy, in its "final burn stage," as several other sightings were reported in the southwest U.S. as well.

Ultimately, DeLaet seemed to accept that as a possibility. He finished the string of tweets with a less controversial statement: "Elon Musk is smart." Tough to argue.

