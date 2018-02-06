WATCH: How fast?! Four PGA Tour rookies set Guinness World Record for fastest hole played by a foursome

Tom Lovelady kick-started the group by hitting the tee shot.
By Josh Berhow
Tuesday, February 06, 2018

Tom Lovelady, Lanto Griffin, Andrew Yun and Stephan Jaeger should never be accused of slow play.

The four PGA Tour rookies are now Guinness World Record holders, after they teamed up at the par-5 17th at Palm Desert Country Club in Palm Desert, Calif. 

And it didn't take this foursome long (no pun intended). They beat the record on their first attempt and then set it again on their fourth — coming in at 27.88 seconds. The record was previously held by Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Matthew Southgate at 32.7 seconds.

You can check out the video, courtesy of 18Birdies, below.

