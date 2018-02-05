Rory McIlroy will take on Paris Hilton in a car race on new episode of 'The Grand Tour'

Rory McIlroy is facing off against Paris Hilton on a new episode of "The Grand Tour," which will be released on Amazon Prime this week.

The stakes? The title of "world's fastest golf enthusiast" is hanging in the balance.

Paris Hilton and Rory McIlroy pose with the host of "The Grand Tour," Jeremy Clarkson (center). Amazon Prime Video

McIlroy and Hilton will be featured in the show's "Celebrity Face Off" segment, where they each drive a Jaguar F Type around the show's designated track.

"The Grand Tour" is a British car-enthusiast series, now in its second season for Amazon video. Its hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May.

You can stream the episode featuring McIlroy and Hilton beginning on Friday on Amazon Prime Video.