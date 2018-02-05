14 celebrities to watch at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The PGA Tour's West Coast swing continues this week, moving from the hard-partying Scottsdale desert to the genteel, seaside confines of Monterey, Calif.

This year's celebrity roster is brimming with big names, and why not, when Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club are on the itinerary. Here are 14 familiar faces to look for on the links this week. You can view the full list of celebrity participants here.

Bret Baier

The Fox anchor captained his college golf team at DePauw University in Indiana, and says he still maintains a 5 handicap.

Carson Daly

The NBC host won the Pro-Am portion of the tournament with Ken Duke in 2017. Even more proof of his golf chops? He told Kingdom magazine he dropped out of college when he was 18 to try to qualify for the U.S. Open.

Larry Fitzgerald

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver says he's a 10 or 11 handicap, and he's so serious about the game, he packs a cut-off shaft during road weeks so he can practice his swing.

Larry Fitzgerald is a wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals. Jeff Gross/Getty

Wayne Gretzky

The Great One is no stranger to the AT&T field. Must be a nice feeling when you know you'll be teeing it up with the world's No. 1 player (and future son-in-law), Dustin Johnson.

Larry the Cable Guy

The blue-collar comedian says he used to hate golf, but credits Boo Weekley with getting him into the game.

Bill Murray

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am mainstay dazzles with both his wit and his wardrobe.

Bill Murray now has his own apparel line, William Murray Golf. Jonathan Ferrey/Getty

Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers strengthens the NFL contingent of the week's proceedings with a reported 4.0 handicap index.

Alfonso Ribeiro

​Carlton. Need we say more?

Kelly Rohrbach

​The former Georgetown player turned SI swimsuit model and actress was one of GOLF's Most Beautiful Women in 2016.

Kelly Rohrbach is a model, actress and former collegiate golfer at Georgetown University. Sam Greenwood/Getty

Ray Romano

The comedian and Haney Project alum loves the game, but says, "I still pretty much stink."

Tony Romo

​The retired Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster is serious about golf. (He's attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open several times.) And Jim Nantz recently revealed he'll be given a sponsor's exemption into an upcoming PGA Tour event.

Joe Don Rooney

The Rascal Flatts's lead guitarist says he's played around 60 of the country's top 100 courses.

Darius Rucker

The former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman is a single-digit handicap and hosts an annual post-Masters pro-am.

Justin Verlander

​Husband to Kate Upton, pitcher for the World Series-winning Houston Astros, and a reported 4 handicap? Okay, we're officially jealous.