WATCH: Ian Poulter shanks tee shot on No. 16

We've all experienced it: the embarrassment of hitting a hideous hosel-rocket instead of the perfectly-executed shot we had rehearsed in our head.

Shanks are no fun, but they're made a million times worse when they happen not only in front of an audience, but on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale during the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Unfortunately for Ian Poulter, the cursed shank returned to taunt him at perhaps the world's most unsympathetic location.

As a quick aside: Poulter is known for being plagued by a poorly-timed shank — there was this one in Dubai last year, and another at the Honda Classic in 2015.

To his credit, he's remained good-natured about it, even going into detail with Alan Shipnuck on how and why shanks happen to him so frequently.

Ah, Tour pros: They're just like us!

You can watch a video of Poulter's shank below.