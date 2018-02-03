PHOTOS: Justin Leonard's Aspen mansion hits the market for $15.9 million

1:36 | Courses & Travel
The 5 most expensive southern golf courses
Here are five of the most expensive golf courses in the south.
By Jessica Marksbury
Saturday, February 03, 2018

It's been less than three years since Justin Leonard purchased his Aspen, Colorado mansion for $9 million, and he's already looking to unload it for a list price of $15.9 million, according to realtor.com.

The property is indeed spectacular, boasting 5,000 square feet, five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. The master suite includes a fireplace and a private deck. A downstairs media room has both a bar and a fireplace, and outside, there's yet another fireplace, as well as a pizza oven.

The house is also described as being near hiking and skiing, and within close proximity to Triangle Park, the Aspen music festival tent, and the Aspen Ideas festival.

Check out the photos from the realtor.com listing below.

realtor.com
realtor.com
realtor.com
realtor.com
realtor.com

 

 

You May Like

More Extra Spin

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN