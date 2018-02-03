PHOTOS: Justin Leonard's Aspen mansion hits the market for $15.9 million

It's been less than three years since Justin Leonard purchased his Aspen, Colorado mansion for $9 million, and he's already looking to unload it for a list price of $15.9 million, according to realtor.com.

The property is indeed spectacular, boasting 5,000 square feet, five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. The master suite includes a fireplace and a private deck. A downstairs media room has both a bar and a fireplace, and outside, there's yet another fireplace, as well as a pizza oven.

The house is also described as being near hiking and skiing, and within close proximity to Triangle Park, the Aspen music festival tent, and the Aspen Ideas festival.

Check out the photos from the realtor.com listing below.

