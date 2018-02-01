WATCH: Pro-Am streaker steals show at Waste Management Phoenix Open

WARNING: Though shot from a relatively safe distance, the below video may be considered NSFW.

It wasn't the show the fans at No. 17 came to see. But once the Scottsdale Streaker made his way, fully nude, onto the fairway, he held the crowd's attention.

The 24-year-old, later identified by the Scottsdale Police as Adam Stalmach, spent his time in the spotlight practicing his golf swing, showing off some break-dance moves, and tossing sand from a bunker.

After successfully dodging several golf balls hurled his way from the crowd, he received a standing ovation before surrendering himself to security.

Sgt. Ben Hoster, a spokesman for Scottsdale police, said Stalmach "showed signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication." Based on the below video, we're inclined to believe him.

Again, probably NSFW: