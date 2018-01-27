'Next time, duck!' Phil Mickelson pens hilarious message after doinking fan with drive

Getty Images
At the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday, Phil Mickelson gave a fan a cheeky gift after accidentally sending a drive into the crowd. Mickelson apologized and signed a glove for the fan, adding the line: "Next time, duck!"
Mickelson is currently five shots back at the tournament, which has been largely dominated by speculation about Tiger Woods.
Watch footage of the hilarious moment below:
Get hit by a Mickelson wayward tee ball.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2018
Get rewarded. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/86Wj3zdoYm