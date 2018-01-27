'Next time, duck!' Phil Mickelson pens hilarious message after doinking fan with drive

Phil Mickelson celebrates his birdie putt on the second hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South in San Diego, California.
Getty Images
By EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Saturday, January 27, 2018

At the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday, Phil Mickelson gave a fan a cheeky gift after accidentally sending a drive into the crowd. Mickelson apologized and signed a glove for the fan, adding the line: "Next time, duck!" 

Mickelson is currently five shots back at the tournament, which has been largely dominated by speculation about Tiger Woods. 

Watch footage of the hilarious moment below:

You May Like

More Extra Spin

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN