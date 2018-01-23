County offers $1,000 reward to capture ATV vandals who damaged public golf course

7:50 | Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Expectations for Tiger Woods, will Phil or Tiger win more down the line?
The Tour Confidential team asks what expectations are reasonable for Tiger Woods during his comeback as well as who will win more tournaments over the next few years: Tiger or Phil?
By Kevin Cunningham
Tuesday, January 23, 2018

One county in New York State is fed up with recurring vandalism at a local public golf course, and now they're doing something about it.

Beginning Dec. 30, unknown individuals began driving ATVs at Putnam County Golf Course in Putnam County, N.Y. The vandals even drove on and damaged greens at the course located an hour drive north of Manhattan, according to lohud.com. It didn't stop there, though. The ATV riders have returned at least three times in January.

It has become bad enough that county officials are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to their arrest.

Vandals were caught on camera driving ATVs on Putnam County Golf Course

Putnam County Executive's office

Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell told lohud.com, "The Putnam County Golf Course has been a premier destination in the Hudson Valley with its lush greens at public prices. We cannot allow individuals to misuse the golf course at the expense of the taxpayers."

Anyone with information about the incidents can call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 845-225-4300 and the Carmel police at 845-628-1300.

You May Like

More Extra Spin

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN