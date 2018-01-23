County offers $1,000 reward to capture ATV vandals who damaged public golf course

One county in New York State is fed up with recurring vandalism at a local public golf course, and now they're doing something about it.

Beginning Dec. 30, unknown individuals began driving ATVs at Putnam County Golf Course in Putnam County, N.Y. The vandals even drove on and damaged greens at the course located an hour drive north of Manhattan, according to lohud.com. It didn't stop there, though. The ATV riders have returned at least three times in January.

It has become bad enough that county officials are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to their arrest.

Vandals were caught on camera driving ATVs on Putnam County Golf Course Putnam County Executive's office

Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell told lohud.com, "The Putnam County Golf Course has been a premier destination in the Hudson Valley with its lush greens at public prices. We cannot allow individuals to misuse the golf course at the expense of the taxpayers."

Anyone with information about the incidents can call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 845-225-4300 and the Carmel police at 845-628-1300.