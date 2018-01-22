Tom Brady makes great reference to Tiger Woods's dominance in AFC Championship press conference

Tom Brady will play in yet another Super Bowl when the Patriots meet the Eagles in two weeks in Minneapolis, as Brady led New England past Jacksonville despite his injured hand that dominated headlines all week.

Brady had a cut and stitches on his throwing hand after he suffered an injury in practice earlier in the week, so of course the status of the Hall of Fame quarterback was a hot topic leading up to Sunday's game.

But after the Patriots' 24-20 victory over Jacksonville, Brady was asked about winning the game despite his injured hand.

"I'd rather not wear (the wrap around the hand), but, I think it sounds kind of arrogant to say, 'Oh yeah, it bothered me,' when we had a pretty good game," Brady said. "So, I wouldn't say that. Doesn't that sound arrogant if I said that? It's like when Tiger Woods said, 'That was my C game,' and he won the tournament."

And what great timing for Brady to reference another GOAT, as Woods makes his return to the PGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday at Torrey Pines.