It would have been quite the way to go.

As a missile was rumored to be heading toward Hawaii Friday, one Hawaiian man was prepared to live his final minutes doing exactly what he loved most: playing golf. At least that's all we can infer from this video shared on Twitter by his daughter last weekend, where Mark Gardner professed zero intentions to take cover after receiving the (accidental) warning about said missile.

Gardner makes it clear from the start: "If you're watching this video, that means I didn't make it," he said. (Thankfully he did make it, as there was no missile.) "I just parred the last hole and I hit the shiz-nick out of my ball. I love y'all, but I'm playing golf, and that's the last thing I'm gonna do." Gardner had apparently sent the video to his family members to say goodbye.

Check out the video below, and maybe ask yourself: after hitting the "shiz-nick" out of your ball, would you have done anything different?