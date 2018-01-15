Hawaiian man prepares to live final minutes on golf course after rumored missile launch

According to Gardner, he has just hit the "shiz-nick" out of his ball and parred the last hole.
Twitter.com/GardnerAlohi
By EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Monday, January 15, 2018

It would have been quite the way to go.

As a missile was rumored to be heading toward Hawaii Friday, one Hawaiian man was prepared to live his final minutes doing exactly what he loved most: playing golf. At least that's all we can infer from this video shared on Twitter by his daughter last weekend, where Mark Gardner professed zero intentions to take cover after receiving the (accidental) warning about said missile.

Gardner makes it clear from the start: "If you're watching this video, that means I didn't make it," he said. (Thankfully he did make it, as there was no missile.) "I just parred the last hole and I hit the shiz-nick out of my ball. I love y'all, but I'm playing golf, and that's the last thing I'm gonna do." Gardner had apparently sent the video to his family members to say goodbye.

Check out the video below, and maybe ask yourself: after hitting the "shiz-nick" out of your ball, would you have done anything different?

You May Like

More Extra Spin

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN