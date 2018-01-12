With cameras rolling at a team event in Malaysia this week, European tour star Tommy Fleetwood, um ... let one rip, and we don't mean a 300-yard drive.

While posing for a team photo at the Eurasia Cup, a Ryder Cup-like competition between European-born players and their Asian counterparts, the Englishman brought a little levity to the proceedings when he gleefully broke wind.

His teammates didn't take long to react. Henrik Stenson, as you can see, stayed cool and collected standing next to Fleetwood. He almost seemed to approve. Thomas Bjorn, on the other hand, appeared unamused.

All Fleetwood could do was smile.