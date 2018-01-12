WATCH: Ray Allen holes out from 122 yards, celebrates with John Daly

1:01 | Tour & News
John Daly Brings Personality, Spice to Champions Tour
By Dylan Dethier
Friday, January 12, 2018

Stop me if you've heard this one before: Ray Allen made a long-range three.

Allen brought a golf swing almost as smooth as his jumper to the Diamond Resorts Invitational in Orlando on Friday. Facing a 122-yard third shot on the par-4 11th, Allen pured a wedge out of the rough and sure enough — nothing but net for a birdie three.

After high-fiving his caddie, Allen got some love from one of golf's best celebrators: playing partner John Daly.

A little different than celebrating big-time threes with the likes of Kevin Garnett or Lebron James, but for a retired hoop star, this is pretty good.  

 

Extra Spin

