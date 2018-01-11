Apple's 'Siri' can now be your golf assistant

At GOLF.com, we like to think that our coverage of this fine sport has never been stronger, sharper or more comprehensive.

But in those rare instances where you need a second source for information, a new option is available: just ask Siri.

The engineers at Apple have now armed Siri with facts and figures for the world of professional golf, including player bios and historical results and event scores in real time. The information has been embedded into what Apple calls the "Siri Knowledge Base" rather than a redirect to Wikipedia, which is how she fields many of the random questions from curious minds.

Here are some sample golf queries you can now fire at the digital assistant:

• "Hey Siri, who is ahead in the Pebble Beach tournament?"

• "Hey Siri, what is Richie Fowler's score so far in the Sony Open?"

• "Hey Siri, show me the Players Championship leaderboard."

• "Hey Siri, who won the British Open Golf tournament?"

To be clear, Siri absolutely cannot offer you weekly features, instruction tips, course reviews, equipment demos or general coolness. While some might view this news as an ominous sign that the robots are coming for us, on behalf of the golf media, we welcome Siri to our club and look forward to seeing her in the press center this season.