Full court putts are in vogue, and it's only January. We're not even near March Madness yet.
Just days after a Clemson student won $10,000 by cashing a 94-footer on the hardwood, the same thing happened at Eastern Michigan during halftime of their game against Central Michigan. Student Jake Lackey lined up the putt from under one hoop and sent it rolling to the other.
It’s hard to tell if there was really any break at all — maybe a fastbreak! — but it went in the goal nonetheless. No apologies for that pun. No apologies from Lackey either, who confirmed afterward that he's "not a golf player." Check out his putt below as well as his reaction interview after the fact, in which he promises to take his mom on vacation with the winnings, but only after he pays off his rent.
Drive for show, putt for dough...— #MACtion (@MACSports) January 10, 2018
Check this out! @LackeyJake nails this full court putt for 10K! #SCTop10 #MACtion pic.twitter.com/4ZKTQRz4aT
10,000 reasons why you should've been at the @EMUHoops game tonight... Lucky for @LackeyJake who was clutch enough to nail the full-court putt to take home the $10,000 prize!#SCTop10 #EMUEagles pic.twitter.com/lsZog2VpNU— EMU Athletics (@EMUAthletics) January 10, 2018