WATCH: Spider-Man has an awesome golf swing

Is there anything Spider-Man can't do?

Not only can he scale walls with superhuman strength, but that Spidey sense apparently comes in handy on the golf course, too.

Actor Tom Holland took a break from filming the Spider-Man franchise's latest installment, Spider-Man: Homecoming, to hit a few balls — in costume. And turns out, Spider-Man, or, um, Holland has a pretty nice looking swing!

Holland, a 21-year-old English actor, is clearly a fan of the game.

Played golf for the first time in ages. Played pretty well. — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) January 2, 2015

Hey Tom, with a swing like that, we believe you!