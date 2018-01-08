WATCH: Spider-Man has an awesome golf swing

Instagram: @tomholland2013
By Jessica Marksbury
Monday, January 08, 2018

Is there anything Spider-Man can't do?

Not only can he scale walls with superhuman strength, but that Spidey sense apparently comes in handy on the golf course, too.

Actor Tom Holland took a break from filming the Spider-Man franchise's latest installment, Spider-Man: Homecoming, to hit a few balls — in costume. And turns out, Spider-Man, or, um, Holland has a pretty nice looking swing!

In-between shots. Name this scene. #spidermanhomecoming #golffashion

A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on

Holland, a 21-year-old English actor, is clearly a fan of the game.

Great round with @oli3vans at pine ridge. Thanks @crown_g0lf for helping us out.

A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on

Hey Tom, with a swing like that, we believe you!

