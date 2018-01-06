The full-court-putt is officially the new half-court-shot, and we may have our best one yet.

Basketball arenas everywhere are incorporating the full-court-putt as a fan engagement game, and Clemson University is the most recent to get in on the fun. For student Christopher Carns, that was a really good thing.

Carns lined up a putt from 94 feet (the length of a regulation court) and gave it his best read. It was a slow roll, building the anticipation in the arena…and then it dropped in. Carns had won himself $10,000. As you can see from the video below, the best part is his (and spectators') reaction.

Note to self: practice more 94-foot putts.