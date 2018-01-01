Hello, 2018: How golfers rang in the new year

6:18 | Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Best, most underrated stories of 2017
The Tour Confidential team looks at the most memorable and most underrated golf stories of the year.
Golf stars marked the new year around the world...and many posted their trips, parties and quiet celebrations to social media accounts.
Amazing London #happynewyear pic.twitter.com/lkyMlOqF6B— Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) January 1, 2018
Sending love to everyone in 2018 #Happynewyear pic.twitter.com/KumcvyhesT— Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) January 1, 2018
Happy New Years friends!!! Who’s ready for 2018?!— Blair O'Neal (@BLAIRONEAL) January 1, 2018
#2018 #champagne #veuveclicquot #happynewyears —> https://t.co/HTzCjTEAyi pic.twitter.com/lBtv1zVBHd
Happy New Years everybody! My girls are super excited to ring in the New Year here in Maui! Be safe and have a great time! #sleepytime @britt_horschel #whereisSkylar pic.twitter.com/IHydgxGF38— Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) January 1, 2018