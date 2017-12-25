Christmas roundup! Check out how these Tour stars are celebrating the holidays

2:38 | Tour & News
By EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Monday, December 25, 2017

It's the holidays, and some of the golf world's biggest stars are celebrating in style! Check out their season's greetings below:

Congrats, Jordan and Annie!! 🎄💍🎅🏽

A post shared by Golf Magazine (@golf_com) on

How Justin, Bud, and Gennaro stole Christmas

A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on

Waiting for Santa to arrive! Merry Christmas everyone🎅🏻🎁🍷

A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on

Christmas Day on the track 🏃🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Nelly Korda (@nellykorda) on

Merry X’mas from #myprincesslilo ❤️❤️#Nimo ❤️❤️

A post shared by Ariya Jutanugarn (@mayariya) on

Merry Christmas ❤️🎄🎅🏼

A post shared by Lydia Ko (@lydsko) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas from the Woodland’s

A post shared by Gary Woodland (@gary.woodland) on

Merry Christmas everyone!

A post shared by Brad Faxon (@bfaxon) on

