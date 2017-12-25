Christmas roundup! Check out how these Tour stars are celebrating the holidays

It's the holidays, and some of the golf world's biggest stars are celebrating in style! Check out their season's greetings below:
From our family to yours, have a Merry Christmas and Blessed Holiday! pic.twitter.com/I3Vx3aCPSS— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) December 25, 2017
Our usual Xmas morning 9 holes @TheAbacoClub The @YETICoolers is full of festive cheer Happy Christmas to you all. @tyronebclarke @conor_clarkee pic.twitter.com/0b0SViQb4f— Darren Clarke (@DarrenClarke60) December 25, 2017
Merry Christmas from the Johnson house! pic.twitter.com/I0nSxtqSFu— Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) December 25, 2017
MERRY CHRISTMAS pic.twitter.com/wmOhRu2ETl— Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) December 25, 2017
A few new christmas traditions this year... christmas morning golf in scotland. Havent touch clubs in weeks but still making contact. merry christmas everyone! pic.twitter.com/wX72ddY0Aj— Anna Nordqvist (@ANordqvist) December 25, 2017
A very Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all my fans, friends & sponsors! Let’s not forget those who serve away from home keeping our country safe! May 2018 bring us joy, peace & prosperity!#GodBless The Dalys pic.twitter.com/pS3rkTCHVX— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) December 25, 2017
Merry Christmas from our family to yours #santaiknowHim pic.twitter.com/U72tlSYqQz— Jessica Korda (@Thejessicakorda) December 25, 2017
I’m more nervous for Sophie in her first Christmas play than I am on the first tee of a Tour event!— Kevin Streelman (@Streels54) December 24, 2017
Merry Christmas Everyone
Love your families and friends well pic.twitter.com/holK6q2xUt