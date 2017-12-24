Today in weird golf news: A charity tournament tried to give away a cow as a prize for an ace

Getty Images
By EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Sunday, December 24, 2017

Apparently cars, free trips and cash payouts aren't exciting enough prizes for recording holes-in-one anymore.

According to the Malay Mail Online, a charity golf tournament in Jitra, Kedah, was awarding a cow for any aces made on the 11th hole during a recent event.

"Usually organizers will provide motorcycles, cars or electrical appliances to the winners but I thought otherwise," the tournament organizer told the newspaper. "I am well aware that this could be the first time a cow has been presented as a prize."

No one recorded a hole-in-one, so the cow remained on its farm — at least until the next golf tournament.

