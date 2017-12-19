Kid writes adorable, insanely specific letter to Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia surely gained some fans after his 2017 Masters victory, but we have a feeling a youngster named Alex Windebank was a fan way before then.

Garcia tweeted a letter on Monday that Alex wrote to him, and it wasn't long before it had more than 5,000 likes. Because, frankly, what's not to like about it?

Alex begins by calling Sergio "my favorite golfer" and wants him to win the Masters and British Open in 2018 and all four majors in 2019.

"I want you to be the best golfer in the world for the rest of your career Sergio because your (sic) a fantastic golfer when you play in the majors," he wrote.

Alex goes on to say he wants Sergio to win 24 majors — and then breaks it down by event (10 British Opens leads the way) — and 90 PGA Tour events along with being "as good" as Tiger Woods and Tony Jacklin and "better" than everybody else.

You can read the entire letter below.