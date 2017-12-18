WATCH: Sergio, Angela Garcia show off their football skills after Saints game Sunday

When you consider her father was an All-American quarterback, is it really that surprising that Angela Garcia has a cannon of an arm?
Twitter.com/TheSergioGarcia
By Sean Zak
Monday, December 18, 2017

Golfers are athletes, too, but what about their spouses?

Sergio Garcia showed off a nice little post route at the Super Dome Sunday after the New Orleans Saints beat the New York Jets. But no good post route is enough without a quality spiral from the quarterback. Enter his wife, Angela. (Context: her father Marty Akins was once an All-American QB at Texas).

Angela Garcia has a cannon. That's really all that matters here. Well, that and the fact that she's due to give birth in March, only making yesterday's toss even more impressive. She hit Sergio in stride, like they've done it 1,000 times before. Perhaps they have.

Extra Spin

