WATCH: Sergio, Angela Garcia show off their football skills after Saints game Sunday

Golfers are athletes, too, but what about their spouses?

Sergio Garcia showed off a nice little post route at the Super Dome Sunday after the New Orleans Saints beat the New York Jets. But no good post route is enough without a quality spiral from the quarterback. Enter his wife, Angela. (Context: her father Marty Akins was once an All-American QB at Texas).

Really enjoyed watching @drewbrees and the Saints but being on the field afterwards and getting this amazing throw from my pregnant wife @TheAngelaAkins was the highlight of the night!! pic.twitter.com/zitCxtQbWL — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) December 18, 2017

Angela Garcia has a cannon. That's really all that matters here. Well, that and the fact that she's due to give birth in March, only making yesterday's toss even more impressive. She hit Sergio in stride, like they've done it 1,000 times before. Perhaps they have.