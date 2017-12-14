Joe LaCava has a great Tiger story that proves how competitive Woods is (no matter the sport)

No one has ever questioned Tiger Woods's competitiveness, but apparently that mindset carries over to other sports as well.

Woods's caddie, Joe LaCava, recently joined the "Inside the Ropes" podcast on Sirius XM and shared a story about a time they played H-O-R-S-E in basketball. LaCava said that Woods shot a lot of 3-pointers and that he beat Woods by using a mid-range game from about 10 to 12 feet. LaCava used that strategy to win nine games in a row against the 14-time major champ.

"This is a true story," LaCava said. "Nine games in a row — and he did not talk to me the rest of the day."

"I didn't even get the old text, 'Dinner is ready,' because I stay across at the beach house. I didn't even get that text that night. I had to get takeout," LaCava continued. "He didn't announce he wasn't [talking to me], he just didn't. And I'm telling you, it was nine games in a row. I'm telling you, he's so competitive, even at something like that."

You can listen to the full audio of the story below.