WATCH: John Daly's son, Little John, drains birdie putt (and fist pumps!) to win 5-man playoff at Jr. event

It shouldn't exactly come as a surprise that John Daly II has a flair for the dramatic.

But the 14-year-old, who often goes by "Little John," has some serious game — which he put on display during last weekend's IJGA Invitational at Harbour Town. The high school freshman shot 79-73 during a chilly weekend to get into a five-man playoff for the title. When he set himself up with a birdie putt to win, he took full advantage.

Daly triumphed over a field of 36 players from more than a dozen countries, and no other player from Daly's year (high school class of 2021) finished inside the top 30.

5-Way playoff + Birdie putt to win on the line=Clutch gene activated



Congrats to John Daly II on his big victory at Harbour Town! pic.twitter.com/xUDDxVQUJD — Int'l Jr. Golf Tour (@IJGT) December 11, 2017

The youngster is tough, too: notice the short sleeves and (loud) shorts compared to his playing partners, who look dressed for winter. The performance was more than enough to make his father proud.