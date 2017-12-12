WATCH: John Daly's son, Little John, drains birdie putt (and fist pumps!) to win 5-man playoff at Jr. event

1:26 | Instruction
Kid Pro: How to chip it tight every time
Who said wisdom comes with age? When it comes to golf instruction, 10-year-old Ellison Lundquist is top of the class. Just ask the membership at Jericho National in New Hope, Pa.
By Dylan Dethier
Tuesday, December 12, 2017

It shouldn't exactly come as a surprise that John Daly II has a flair for the dramatic.

But the 14-year-old, who often goes by "Little John," has some serious game — which he put on display during last weekend's IJGA Invitational at Harbour Town. The high school freshman shot 79-73 during a chilly weekend to get into a five-man playoff for the title. When he set himself up with a birdie putt to win, he took full advantage.

Daly triumphed over a field of 36 players from more than a dozen countries, and no other player from Daly's year (high school class of 2021) finished inside the top 30.

The youngster is tough, too: notice the short sleeves and (loud) shorts compared to his playing partners, who look dressed for winter. The performance was more than enough to make his father proud.

Tour & News
Grip It and Rip It: John Daly's son makes hole-in-one at AJGA event

You May Like

More Extra Spin

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN