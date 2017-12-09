Michael Bolton says he would caddie for Tiger Woods

Move over, Joe LaCava. In a brief interview with TMZ Sports, the singer Michael Bolton said he would volunteer as Tiger Woods's caddie. Bolton also commented on Woods's comeback last week at the Hero World Challenge. “It’s great to have him back in the game," he said. "Every time I see him, I tell him, 'Just win.' And he says, 'I'm trying.'"

When the reporter asked Bolton about playing with Woods, he shrugged. "I'd carry his bag."

Bolton has been a regular fixture on the celebrity golf circuit for years, getting in rounds with Bill Clinton, Bill Murray and Darius Rucker.