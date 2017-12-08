WATCH: Justin Thomas films shirtless Tom Lovelady splashing shot from water hazard

1:40 | Tour & News
What to expect from Justin Thomas in the 2017-18 season
After a breakout 2016-17 campaign, the team talks about what we can expect from last year's FedEx Cup winner.
Roommates Justin Thomas and Tom Lovelady take even the most casual round pretty seriously. The former teammates faced off in a money game at Medalist Golf Club in Florida this week, and Lovelady wasn't about to let a muddy hazard stop him from trying to best his buddy. Thomas posted video of a shirtless Lovelady explaining that taking his shirt off was necessary because things were "about to get a little dirty." Thomas laughs in the background as his friend's shot sends a splash of mud and water into the air. "Sometimes the money games require some serious decisions..." Thomas wrote on Instagram.
Thomas was having fun after capping off a record-breaking season. Lovelady secured his PGA Tour card this fall.
Watch the video below: