Three baby ducklings cause minor delay at Joburg Open

Professional golfers typically hate delays, but it would have been pretty difficult to hate what slowed down play in South Africa.

Three ducklings made their way onto the course at the Joburg Open as players were lining up their putts. They came bounding onto the green, clearly interested in getting a close up on the action. Sadly, they didn't see any birdies.

One caddie stepped in to slow down the ducklings' progress, actually picking one up in the process to shoo them off the putting surface. The ducks will have more opportunities to catch some golf this weekend.