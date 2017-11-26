WATCH: Australian Open winner Cameron Davis has amazing ambidextrous talents

Apparently Australian Open winner Cameron Davis has enough game to excel from both sides of the ball.

Golf Australia tweeted a video of Davis's warm-up prior to the start of his first round (in which he shot 63 and took the lead), and the 22-year-old alternates between hitting right-handed and left-handed shots.

We aren't sure if this is the normal pre-round routine for Davis, but his ambidextrous skills are no joke. Check out the video below. Davis closed with a seven-under 64 to finish 11 under and win by one.