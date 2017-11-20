Tiger Woods dethroned as top career prize money winner in sports

Tiger Woods's long layoff from the game has finally taken its toll, at least in terms of his ranking among the highest-earning athletes of all time.

Roger Federer has officially surpassed Woods to become the top career prize money winner, in terms of money won on the PGA Tour, or on the ATP World Tour in Federer's case, according to Forbes.com.

Tiger Woods and Roger Federer the 2017 CA World Golf Championships. Getty Images

The former No. 1-ranked tennis star took the lead courtesy of the money he won at the Nitto ATP Finals in London on Tuesday.

Woods, of course, has been out of action for much of the past four seasons. The last time he picked up a paycheck at an official PGA Tour event was in August of 2015 at the Wyndham Championship.

It's important to note, however, that the number Forbes cites for Tiger, a whopping $110,061,012, only includes his official PGA Tour winnings, not all his on-course earnings. For example, the money Woods earned from his 2009 Australian Masters victory would not count, so Woods likely still reigns supreme after all.