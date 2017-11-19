After missing Augusta tee time for tournament, American tennis star "just wants to play golf"

2:57 | Tour & News
By EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Sunday, November 19, 2017

American tennis star Jack Sock has enjoyed his recent rise to near the top of the world rankings. But with the offseason approaching, Sock is ready for a break.

"I really don't want to talk about 2018. I want to go play golf," he said at a press conference after bowing out in the semifinals of the ATP World Tour Finals.

Qualifying for the tournament had one main drawback: he had to skip an outing at Augusta National with fellow American star John Isner, whose father-in-law-to-be is a member there.

Was it worth it? We're not so sure Sock thought so.

"I shouldn't even be here in the first place," he said.

Still, the 25-year-old has plenty to look forward to in the coming year.

"I'm definitely going to take the experience from the last three weeks, everything I learned, all the things I did well in the matches, things I can improve, work on those in the off-season, and get ready for 2018," he said.

All things considered, we think Sock will be okay. And with luck, he'll get another crack at that coveted tee time.

Jack Sock is a rising star in the tennis world, and that can get in the way of his golf schedule.

Getty Images

