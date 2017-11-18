WATCH: Euro tour pros try to hit 2-yard fairway on road in Dubai desert

The European tour loves enlisting its players to make viral golf skills videos to promote tournaments, and we love watching them.

This week, the Euro tour is in Dubai for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, and for such a momentous event they came up with one of the more unique challenges yet: trying to hit the narrowest fairway in the world in the middle of the desert.

The tour set up a 2-yard wide fairway in the middle of cycling track in the desert just outside of the city. Pros Nicolas Colsaerts, Soren Kjeldsen, Richie Ramsay and Ross Fisher took turns swiping their straightest possible drives to win the competition. A lot of balls completely missed the barely-there short grass, and a few shots hit the fairway only to bound away into the sand. But one of the four hit a perfect enough shot to win. Watch the video below to see who it is.