WATCH: Euro tour pros try to hit 2-yard fairway on road in Dubai desert

Euro tour pros try to hit a narrow fairway in the middle of the desert in Dubai.
@EuropeanTour
By Kevin Cunningham
Saturday, November 18, 2017

The European tour loves enlisting its players to make viral golf skills videos to promote tournaments, and we love watching them.

This week, the Euro tour is in Dubai for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, and for such a momentous event they came up with one of the more unique challenges yet: trying to hit the narrowest fairway in the world in the middle of the desert.

Extra Spin
Euro Tour players prank unsuspecting amateurs with worst advice ever

The tour set up a 2-yard wide fairway in the middle of cycling track in the desert just outside of the city. Pros Nicolas Colsaerts, Soren Kjeldsen, Richie Ramsay and Ross Fisher took turns swiping their straightest possible drives to win the competition. A lot of balls completely missed the barely-there short grass, and a few shots hit the fairway only to bound away into the sand. But one of the four hit a perfect enough shot to win. Watch the video below to see who it is.

You May Like

More Extra Spin

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN