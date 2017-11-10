Euro Tour players prank unsuspecting amateurs with worst advice ever

At times there is nothing better, and at others there is nothing worse, than a free golf lesson. What I’m about to show you qualifies as both.

At this week’s Nedbank Challenge in South Africa, the European Tour enlisted a few players to offer their worst golf drills, advice, or tips to unsuspecting amateurs. Put Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer and Padraig Harrington together and you’ve got a solid pedigree of coaches.

That’s what the unsuspecting amateurs surely thought, and they all fell for the trick. Between Harrington placing grass over the ball and Kaymer’s eye-lid stretches, there’s plenty of zaniness that threw the amateurs for a loop. But what a Tour player says must be sound advice, right?

Not exactly, as you can see in the hilarious video below.