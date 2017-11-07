American tennis pro forced to skip dream Augusta round after qualifying for tournament

It's not often that you get punished for doing your job well. It's rarer still to receive an offer to tee it up at Augusta National. But both of those things happened to up-and-coming tennis pro Jack Sock.

With time off from the tennis tour, Sock was ready to head to Georgia next week with fellow American pro John Isner for a once-in-a-lifetime round at Augusta National Golf Club. The hardest part was out of the way, securing a tee time. Isner's fiancée is the person to thank for that: her father is a member at the ultra-exclusive club, according to a report on atpworldtour.com.

But then he had to go and win a tennis tournament.

Jack Sock during his final match against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia on day 7 of the 2017 Rolex Paris Masters. Getty Images

Sock was competing in the ATP's Race to London (similar to the Euro tour's Race to Dubai and the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup), when he unexpectedly triumphed at the Paris Masters last week. With the win, Sock shot up to No. 9 in the world rankings and qualified for the Race to London finale at the Nitto ATP Finals.

That means Sock will have to skip his Augusta trip. As he told atpworldtour.com, the round at ANGC, "would have been pretty special, but I'll look forward to seeing [Isner] at his wedding in a couple months."

Getting into the Top 10 in the world rankings is a pretty good consolation prize.