Tiger Woods's stadium tour continues, watches Raiders beat Dolphins in Miami

Tiger Woods announced his return to golf last week, but he's still got plenty of time to watch his favorite football team while he's not practicing.

Woods was in Miami for the Oakland Raiders' away game against the Dolphins on Sunday night, and he tweeted a picture from a suite wearing a Jim Plunkett jersey.

He's had quite the stadium tour over the last two weeks. At the end of October he was in LA for Game 2 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Astros.

Woods, fortunately, had a good ending to his Sunday night. The Raiders beat the Dolphins 27-24.