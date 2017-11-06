Need a new 19th hole libation? Try one of these tried-and-true drinks for golfers

There are few things more satisfying than that first sip of an ice-cold beverage at the 19th hole after a hot round of golf, amirite? For many recreational players, golf and alcohol are a perfect pairing. (I mean, let's be honest — the game was invented in the whisky Graceland of Scotland, after all.)

So, next time you find yourself in a post-round beverage rut, give one of these concoctions a try.

The classics

The Washington Post/Getty

​Arnold Palmer (and John Daly)

The iconic mix of lemonade and iced or sweet tea is always a good choice, even if you're nowhere near a golf course. The best part: add vodka, and you've got a John Daly.

Chowhound.com

​G&T

Classy and refined, the gin and tonic is a 19th hole staple. It's light, refreshing, not too filling, and blessedly easy to remember when you're taking multiple orders for the group.

acrimsonkiss.com

​The Azelea

Even if you never set foot on Augusta National's hallowed grounds, you can drink like you're there with an Azelea cocktail: vodka or gin, lemonade, pineapple juice, a squeeze of lime and a splash of grenadine.

Potrland Press Herald/Getty

​Bloody Mary

Forget the 19th hole! Does anything scream golf more than starting a round with a Bloody Mary? While the tomato juice variations are endless, a classic Bloody includes a multitude of hearty ingredients: vodka, tomato juice, horseradish, Tabasco sauce, Worcestershire sauce, ground black pepper, and — if you're really going all out — a celery-salted rim. And of course, you can't forget the all-important celery stalk, olive, and lemon and lime garnish.

Canon/jamesbeard.org

​Transfusion

I like to think of a Transfusion as a great way to either start a party...or recover from one. Vodka, grape juice and Sprite combine in a delicious, fizzy and potentially shockingly strong sipper. Some variations replace the grape juice and Sprite with cranberry juice and ginger ale. Either way, you can't go wrong!

Noam Galai/Getty

​Good ol' beer

The most popular post-round choice for good reason. Tough to beat a perfectly chilled beer on a hot day. Or any day, really.

Drink like the pros

Even world-class athletes needs to unwind once in a while, and — fun fact — several Tour players are even sponsored by alcohol companies. Here are a few examples:

Instagram: @graeme_mcdowell

G-Mac! Who wouldn't love to drink a few pints of Guinness with this guy!

Instagram: @bkoepka

Brooks Koepka celebrated his U.S. Open win with a workout...and a few cold ones.

Instagram: @belenmozo

The LPGA's Belen Mozo kicks back with Beso Del Sol sangria.

Twitter: @SmyliesArmy

​ Smylie Kaufman is every college kid's dream roommate with his Natural Light sponsorship.

Max Flatow

Justin Rose is the epitome of sophistication as a Glenmorangie ambassador.

A golf twist for any drink

​Check out these fun products that make at-home drinks a celebration of your love of the game.

Walmart.com

These golf club stirrers come in a set of six: two fairway woods, two irons and two putters.

Brookstone.com

Pack some incognito refreshment for your round with this electric drink dispenser from Brookstone.

Amazon.com

​ No one will ever doubt your devotion to the game when you bust out this golf ball martini glass. Cheers!