Need a new 19th hole libation? Try one of these tried-and-true drinks for golfers

There are few things more satisfying than that first sip of an ice-cold beverage at the 19th hole after a hot round of golf, amirite? For many recreational players, golf and alcohol are a perfect pairing. (I mean, let's be honest — the game was invented in the whisky Graceland of Scotland, after all.)
So, next time you find yourself in a post-round beverage rut, give one of these concoctions a try.
The classics
Arnold Palmer (and John Daly)
The iconic mix of lemonade and iced or sweet tea is always a good choice, even if you're nowhere near a golf course. The best part: add vodka, and you've got a John Daly.
G&T
Classy and refined, the gin and tonic is a 19th hole staple. It's light, refreshing, not too filling, and blessedly easy to remember when you're taking multiple orders for the group.
The Azelea
Even if you never set foot on Augusta National's hallowed grounds, you can drink like you're there with an Azelea cocktail: vodka or gin, lemonade, pineapple juice, a squeeze of lime and a splash of grenadine.
Bloody Mary
Forget the 19th hole! Does anything scream golf more than starting a round with a Bloody Mary? While the tomato juice variations are endless, a classic Bloody includes a multitude of hearty ingredients: vodka, tomato juice, horseradish, Tabasco sauce, Worcestershire sauce, ground black pepper, and — if you're really going all out — a celery-salted rim. And of course, you can't forget the all-important celery stalk, olive, and lemon and lime garnish.
Transfusion
I like to think of a Transfusion as a great way to either start a party...or recover from one. Vodka, grape juice and Sprite combine in a delicious, fizzy and potentially shockingly strong sipper. Some variations replace the grape juice and Sprite with cranberry juice and ginger ale. Either way, you can't go wrong!
Good ol' beer
The most popular post-round choice for good reason. Tough to beat a perfectly chilled beer on a hot day. Or any day, really.
Drink like the pros
Even world-class athletes needs to unwind once in a while, and — fun fact — several Tour players are even sponsored by alcohol companies. Here are a few examples:
G-Mac! Who wouldn't love to drink a few pints of Guinness with this guy!
Brooks Koepka celebrated his U.S. Open win with a workout...and a few cold ones.
The LPGA's Belen Mozo kicks back with Beso Del Sol sangria.
Smylie Kaufman is every college kid's dream roommate with his Natural Light sponsorship.
Justin Rose is the epitome of sophistication as a Glenmorangie ambassador.
A golf twist for any drink
Check out these fun products that make at-home drinks a celebration of your love of the game.
These golf club stirrers come in a set of six: two fairway woods, two irons and two putters.
Pack some incognito refreshment for your round with this electric drink dispenser from Brookstone.
No one will ever doubt your devotion to the game when you bust out this golf ball martini glass. Cheers!