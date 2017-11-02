WATCH: Man takes driver to the groin when trick shot goes horribly wrong

It's a genre of trick shot that's been around for ages. Tee up a ball in someone's mouth as they lie on the ground, swipe the ball cleanly from the tee and then watch the witnesses ooh and aah in amazement.

Usually, though, the tee is held in someone's mouth. And, usually, it's a player with a smooth swing performing the shot. But nothing is usual about the video in question below.

A video clip posted to Instagram by Golf Starz shows one of these trick shots, and instead of teeing the ball up in the guy's mouth, these two tee it up between one guy's legs.

The result is just as horrible as you would expect. Watch for yourself below... if you can stomach it.