WATCH: Man takes driver to the groin when trick shot goes horribly wrong

0:46 | Extra Spin
Spinning: Jordan Spieth Pulls Off Insane Trick Shot
By Kevin Cunningham
Thursday, November 02, 2017

It's a genre of trick shot that's been around for ages. Tee up a ball in someone's mouth as they lie on the ground, swipe the ball cleanly from the tee and then watch the witnesses ooh and aah in amazement.

Usually, though, the tee is held in someone's mouth. And, usually, it's a player with a smooth swing performing the shot. But nothing is usual about the video in question below.

A video clip posted to Instagram by Golf Starz shows one of these trick shots, and instead of teeing the ball up in the guy's mouth, these two tee it up between one guy's legs.

The result is just as horrible as you would expect. Watch for yourself below... if you can stomach it.

Say goodbye to having kids... 🏌️‍♂️🍒😲 #HeGone #GolfStarz

A post shared by Golf Starz - The New Wave ™ (@golf_starz) on

