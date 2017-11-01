Trick or Treaters mimic Spieth, Fowler, Thomas perfectly for Halloween

You might not find many of the big names in golf competing this time of year, but if you were out Trick or Treating you may have stumbled on a few Jordan Spieths or Rickie Fowlers.
The pro golfer costume is a rather simple one to orchestrate, but plenty of Trick or Treaters took it seriously this year in mimicking Spieth, Fowler, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson. The favorite? Probably Fowler or Thomas. We'll let you be the judge based on the contestants below.
Channeling your favorite PGA TOUR player for Halloween?— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 31, 2017
Share it and tag us! pic.twitter.com/nXeM18vTHp
November 1, 2017
Payne? pic.twitter.com/O2iUwBgFhU— Ryan Allen (@ryanallen_) November 1, 2017
#Halloween2017 #JTStyli pic.twitter.com/LLaFt06Y0V— Luca Painsi (@LucaPainsi) October 31, 2017
@RickieFowler @PGATOUR @espn @PUMAGolf Future Puma Team Member pic.twitter.com/VRCnjrdUrp— Nate Fischer (@NateFischer3) November 1, 2017
@bubbawatson @JustinThomas34 @JordanSpieth pic.twitter.com/kxqMYLCJTN— Forrest Crabtree (@crabtrapped) October 31, 2017
@JordanSpieth @michael_greller trick or treating in the neighborhood #happyhalloween pic.twitter.com/eIWZuQOsFL— shawn mason (@Shawnmasonx2) October 31, 2017
He’s coming for you @JordanSpieth pic.twitter.com/DGojyANNCX— Molly (@HerkerMolly) October 31, 2017
When your nephew dresses up as #rickiefowler for Halloween & gets to meet his idol while trick or treating @RickieFowler pic.twitter.com/V2Zhq8X63s— Melissa Price (@irishinsf) November 1, 2017
What ya think of the costume Rick? @RickieFowler pic.twitter.com/ah5kx5D3Iu— Mike Jardine (@mjayjardine) November 1, 2017