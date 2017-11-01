Trick or Treaters mimic Spieth, Fowler, Thomas perfectly for Halloween

You might not find many of the big names in golf competing this time of year, but if you were out Trick or Treating you may have stumbled on a few Jordan Spieths or Rickie Fowlers.

The pro golfer costume is a rather simple one to orchestrate, but plenty of Trick or Treaters took it seriously this year in mimicking Spieth, Fowler, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson. The favorite? Probably Fowler or Thomas. We'll let you be the judge based on the contestants below.

Channeling your favorite PGA TOUR player for Halloween?



Share it and tag us! pic.twitter.com/nXeM18vTHp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 31, 2017

When your nephew dresses up as #rickiefowler for Halloween & gets to meet his idol while trick or treating @RickieFowler pic.twitter.com/V2Zhq8X63s — Melissa Price (@irishinsf) November 1, 2017