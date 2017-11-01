Trick or Treaters mimic Spieth, Fowler, Thomas perfectly for Halloween

Twitter.com/PGATour
By EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Wednesday, November 01, 2017

You might not find many of the big names in golf competing this time of year, but if you were out Trick or Treating you may have stumbled on a few Jordan Spieths or Rickie Fowlers.

The pro golfer costume is a rather simple one to orchestrate, but plenty of Trick or Treaters took it seriously this year in mimicking Spieth, Fowler, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson. The favorite? Probably Fowler or Thomas. We'll let you be the judge based on the contestants below.

You May Like

More Extra Spin

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN