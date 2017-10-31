Phil Mickelson, golf world react to Tiger Woods's return to golf

Well, what did you expect?

Tiger Woods announced his return to pro golf on Monday night, and golf fans and pros alike unsurprisingly freaked out on social media.

Woods tweeted, "I’d like to thank the committee of 1 for picking myself and Daniel Berger to play in this years #HeroWorldChallenge," and with that the world knew the former World No. 1's much-anticipated return was right around the corner. To be exact, the Hero World Challenge runs November 30-December 3 in the Bahamas. Tiger last played competitively at the Dubai Desert Classic in February.

Scroll down to see some of the best GIFs and reactions to Tiger's big news (including a video message from Phil Mickelson!)

"To have him back playing is huge for the sport." - Lefty on the return of @TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/G179htUM1j — KPMG Mickelson (@MickelsonHat) October 31, 2017

Avg. world rank of Hero field an hour ago: 12.1



Avg. world rank of Hero field now: 77.7



Sad. Feel bad for tournament organizers. — D.J. Piehowski (@DJPie) October 30, 2017