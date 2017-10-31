Phil Mickelson, golf world react to Tiger Woods's return to golf

Tiger Woods announces his return will come at Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods announced his return to PGA Tour competition will come at his event in the Bahamas, the Hero World Challenge, which begins in late November.
By Kevin Cunningham
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Well, what did you expect?

Tiger Woods announced his return to pro golf on Monday night, and golf fans and pros alike unsurprisingly freaked out on social media.

A history of Tiger Woods comebacks and how he's fared each time

Woods tweeted, "I’d like to thank the committee of 1 for picking myself and Daniel Berger to play in this years #HeroWorldChallenge," and with that the world knew the former World No. 1's much-anticipated return was right around the corner. To be exact, the Hero World Challenge runs November 30-December 3 in the Bahamas. Tiger last played competitively at the Dubai Desert Classic in February.

Tour Confidential, Tiger Edition: What are your expectations for his return and for his season?

Scroll down to see some of the best GIFs and reactions to Tiger's big news (including a video message from Phil Mickelson!)

