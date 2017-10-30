Happy Birthday, Mr. Spieth! Jordan's dad drinks from Claret Jug in celebratory photo

4:38 | Tour & News
Recapping Jordan Spieth's epic Sunday back nine at the Open
Ryan Asselta and Alan Shipnuck join GOLF Live host Jessica Marksbury to discuss Jordan Spieth's dramatic finish at the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
An extra perk of Jordan Spieth's Open Championship win? His family can celebrate in style.
Jordan's mother Christine posted a picture of her husband, Shawn, drinking from the Claret Jug in honor of Shawn's birthday. "Celebrate big!" she wrote in the caption.
Shawn Spieth, a former college baseball and basketball player at Lehigh, is a successful businessman in his own right. When he's not advising Jordan as an integral part of Team Spieth, he works at MVP Index, a social media company of which he is the co-founder.
But one question remains: what's in the trophy?