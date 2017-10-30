Happy Birthday, Mr. Spieth! Jordan's dad drinks from Claret Jug in celebratory photo

An extra perk of Jordan Spieth's Open Championship win? His family can celebrate in style.

Jordan's mother Christine posted a picture of her husband, Shawn, drinking from the Claret Jug in honor of Shawn's birthday. "Celebrate big!" she wrote in the caption.

Shawn Spieth, a former college baseball and basketball player at Lehigh, is a successful businessman in his own right. When he's not advising Jordan as an integral part of Team Spieth, he works at MVP Index, a social media company of which he is the co-founder.

But one question remains: what's in the trophy?