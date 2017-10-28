WATCH: Buckeye legend Jack Nicklaus picks Ohio State on ESPN College GameDay

ESPN's College GameDay was in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, so who better to have as guest picker than golf legend and Ohio State alum Jack Nicklaus?

The 18-time major champ arrived on set with a caddie in tow carrying golf clubs. He proceeded to make his picks, including the big game between his alma mater and Penn State.

So who did he go with? When asked that question on screen, the Golden Bear responded, "You got to be kidding." Buckeyes all the way.

You can watch clips from Nicklaus's appearance on College GameDay below.

@CollegeGameDay @jacknicklaus #GOAT



WHO ELSE ROLLS OFF THE BUS WITH A CADDY AND UMBRELLA IN WAIT!



18 Majors gentleman let's not even count his 2nd places that would just make everybody cry.



The Golden Bear, I love your ice cream as well #18MAJORS pic.twitter.com/v7VDsep3Wb — Frank E. Gauntt (@gauntt_e) October 28, 2017