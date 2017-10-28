WATCH: Buckeye legend Jack Nicklaus picks Ohio State on ESPN College GameDay

By Kevin Cunningham
Saturday, October 28, 2017

ESPN's College GameDay was in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, so who better to have as guest picker than golf legend and Ohio State alum Jack Nicklaus?

The 18-time major champ arrived on set with a caddie in tow carrying golf clubs. He proceeded to make his picks, including the big game between his alma mater and Penn State.

So who did he go with? When asked that question on screen, the Golden Bear responded, "You got to be kidding." Buckeyes all the way.

You can watch clips from Nicklaus's appearance on College GameDay below.

