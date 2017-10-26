'Bullsh-t rule:' Pros sound off on ruling that denied high school girl who beat boys trophy and state berth

High school junior Emily Nash was denied a trophy for winning the Central Mass. Division 3 boys' golf tournament on Tuesday at Blissful Meadows in Massachusetts, and many pro golfers aren't happy about it.

Nash shot a three-over 75, which was four clear of the field, yet even though her score counted toward her team's total, MIAA rules prohibited it from counting in the individual standings. That means she wasn't awarded first place, didn't get the trophy and was denied a state berth. The male golfer who shot 79 won.

"I wasn't aware until after my round that if I won, I wouldn't be able to get the title or the trophy," Nash told the Telegram in Worcester, Mass. "So I was definitely disappointed, but I understand that there are rules in place. I don't think people expected for this to happen, so they didn't really know how to react to it. None of us are mad at the MIAA or anything like that, but I was definitely a little bit disappointed."

As the story started to circulate, pro golfers chimed in.

Last time I checked it was that the lowest score won the golf tournament #EmilyWon https://t.co/jpq0TnT84b — Megan Khang (@megan_khang1023) October 26, 2017

how is this possible!? https://t.co/JQZoEM5S6O — Marina Alex (@Marina_Deee) October 26, 2017

Very disappointing. Gender does not matter she played the same tees a win is a win. She should be allowed to play as an individual in states as I did. https://t.co/jkcicYNC0a — Brittany Altomare (@Britt_alto12) October 26, 2017

This is infuriating . If everyone plays the same tees it doesn’t matter if your a girl or boy. Lowest score wins period https://t.co/hLFJoF1eFI — Brittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) October 26, 2017

Almost ALWAYS ended up with a way smaller trophy or none at all after paying same entry fees as boys at Jnr comps. This one is a joke.. https://t.co/4nKiaPVHPT — Amy Walsh (@AmyWalshgolf) October 26, 2017

High school golfer not awarded first-place trophy -- because she's a girl via the @FoxNews App. 2017. Really ? https://t.co/QYML35vtiI — Curtis Strange (@golf_strange) October 25, 2017

I am RTing this and hope all of you RT yourselves. In 2017, I hope you see how ridiculous this is.. https://t.co/hjO3mK7LXa — Curtis Strange (@golf_strange) October 25, 2017

Emily Nash,Champion #Emilywon. Plz RT — Curtis Strange (@golf_strange) October 26, 2017