High school girls golfer beats boys, but rules prohibit her from receiving trophy, state berth

A Massachusetts high school girl beat the field by four at the Central Mass. Division 3 boys' golf tournament, but because of tournament rules she wasn't permitted to walk away with a trophy or a state tournament berth.

According to the Telegram in Worcester, Mass., Emily Nash, a Lunenburg High School junior, shot a three-over 75 at Blissful Meadows on Tuesday, but MIAA rules prohibited her score from being included in the individual tournament—yet it still counted toward her team's total. Her school finished fourth and did not qualify for state.

The rules also robbed Nash, who shot 37-38, of her own individual state berth.

Tournament director Kevin Riordan made Nash and her coach aware of the policy before the start of the round.

"We don't make the rules, we just enforce them," he told the Telegram. "[Emily] is the story of the day."

Nash, who finished fourth in the girls state tournament last spring, was offered the first-place trophy by Nico Ciolino, who shot 79 and was second to Nash, but she declined. Riordan told the Telegram he plans to buy Nash her own trophy.