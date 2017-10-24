15 best reactions to Tiger Woods's video of himself hitting stingers (and club twirling)

2 hours ago
1:42 | Tour & News
Older golfers can compete with the young guns
Even though younger golfers have dominated recently, the team wouldn't be surprised to see some wins by players on the older side.
Tiger Woods put the golfing world in a frenzy on Monday with yet another video that hints he's getting closer to returning to the PGA Tour.
Woods tweeted a video of himself hitting his patented "stinger," which comes about a week after he tweeted a video of himself hitting driver and about two weeks after he did the same hitting irons. He even added a club twirl in his recent video, making the majority of his Twitter followers melt.
Thousands of giddy golf fans reacted to Woods's tweet — even Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler chimed in — and here are some of our favorites. Now all that's left is to just wait for the announcement of when he'll play next, whenever that is.
Return of the Stinger. #starwars pic.twitter.com/R7srIDGXjl— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 23, 2017
