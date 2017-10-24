Extra Spin

15 best reactions to Tiger Woods's video of himself hitting stingers (and club twirling)

Tiger Woods put the golfing world in a frenzy on Monday with yet another video that hints he's getting closer to returning to the PGA Tour.

Woods tweeted a video of himself hitting his patented "stinger," which comes about a week after he tweeted a video of himself hitting driver and about two weeks after he did the same hitting irons. He even added a club twirl in his recent video, making the majority of his Twitter followers melt.

Thousands of giddy golf fans reacted to Woods's tweet — even Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler chimed in — and here are some of our favorites. Now all that's left is to just wait for the announcement of when he'll play next, whenever that is.

