WATCH: Ole Miss golf team makes hilarious '30 for 30' spoof on something called 'folf'

Ole Miss golfer Braden Thornberry apparently has a lot of talents.

This summer he won the 2017 NCAA individual title, and less than two weeks later he tied for fourth in his pro debut at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. (Still an amateur, he missed out on a $241,280 payday.)

On Saturday Thornberry wowed us again. He was at the Ole Miss-LSU football game signing autographs and meeting fans, and he also went on the field to knock in a chip-shot field goal—with a golf club.

Thornberry calls it "folf," and Ole Miss even made a pretty funny spoof of an ESPN "30 for 30" documentary to explain it. First, for some background, check that out below.

Then came Saturday, when Thornberry put his game to the test in front of a massive audience.

Life of @tberrygolf: Getting a hole in 1 before breakfast and a little folf action after dinner pic.twitter.com/U3F2axhR69 — Ole Miss Men's Golf (@OleMissMGolf) October 22, 2017

Oh, and if Saturday wasn't eventful enough for Thornberry, he also made an ace earlier that morning. What a day.